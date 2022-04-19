By Tamsin Brown • 19 April 2022 • 9:57

New sports group Playas de Torre del Mar organise successful excursion to Comares. Image: Playas de Torre del Mar

The new sports group Playas de Torre del Mar went on a special Good Friday excursion to explore the beautiful area of Comares.

The sports club Playas de Torre del Mar organised a successful excursion for Good Friday, with participation from more than 25 mountaineers from all over the province of Malaga. The participants covered a mountaineering route of more than 12 kilometres in the beautiful area of Comares.

Comares is known for its panoramic views, and the participants were able to walk its paths, enjoy its landscapes and discover the local gastronomy. Pepito Acosta, the coordinator of the mountaineering section of the club, said: “We wanted to make our small contribution to making the Axarquia region known throughout the mountaineering world as one of the areas of Malaga with the greatest possibilities for hiking and mountaineering.”

Rafael Sánchez, the president of Playas de Torre del Mar, added: “Comares is one of the best natural viewpoints in the easternmost region of Malaga, as there are few places from which you can see more than a dozen villages of Axarquia, the Mediterranean Sea and the highest peaks of the Sierras de Tejeda and Almijara at the same time.”

