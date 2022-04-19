By Joshua Manning • 19 April 2022 • 17:08

New survey reveals which region in Spain has the highest disability rates

Data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE) for 2020 has revealed which region in Spain has the highest disability rates.

Galicia has the highest rate of disability in Spain, with 116.5 people per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE) for 2020.

The Galician rate is 20 points higher than the Spanish average (97 per 100,000), followed by the Canary Islands (115) and Castilla-La Mancha (111.4), according to the Survey on Disability, Personal Autonomy and Situations of Dependency (EDAD) made public on Tuesday, which counted people with disabilities over six years of age, as reported by ElEspanol.

The Galician community has a higher rate of disability in women with 130.8 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to that seen in men with 101. Age also makes a huge difference in rates, with 22 people per 100,000 in the 6-44 age bracket and 531 in over 80s, seen in Galicia.

The 2020 survey has shown that a total of 4,380,000 people in Spain have a disability, an increase of 530,000 in relation to the last survey conducted by the National Statistics Institute (INE) carried out in 2008.

Out of the 4.38 million Spaniards who have declared that they have a disability, 2.57 million are women and 1.81 million are men and, by age, 75.4% are over 55 years old, an age group in which three out of every five people with disabilities are women.

The Deputy Director of Sectoral Social Statistics, Margarita Ferruelo, stressed at a press conference that the study has recorded the determining factor of sex and age for this group and that, as she indicated, “disability increases as age increases” but, as she pointed out, the older the person is, the more “women are affected”.

The INE survey concluded that the rate of disability in men is higher than that of women until the age of 34, andl the maximum difference between the sexes is reached after the age of 70, when this situation affects women by up to 40% more than men.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.