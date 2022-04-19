By Matthew Roscoe • 19 April 2022 • 20:11

Newcastle United star makes bold predictions about the club. Image: "Newcastle United football club badge" by Cartridge Save - A Day in the Life is marked with CC BY 2.0

The Premier League were taken over by a consortium consisting of PCP Capital Partners, Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) in October 2021.

NEWCASTLE United star Jonjo Shelvey has made some bold predictions about the Premier League club, which will definitely turn some heads.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 19, Shelvey told Sky Sports News that he thought the Tyneside club could be as big as PSG and Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“This club will be massive. I’m talking PSG & Man City massive,” he told Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

“It’ll take time, and it’s a building process, but Newcastle can go to the top. We just all need to be patient. All I want is to be a part of the process,” he said.

Newcastle have enjoyed a successful spell under new manager Eddie Howe, who has led the St James Park club to 14th after inheriting the team when they were bottom of the league.

Speaking about the manager, the 30-year-old said: “I’ve never had a manager like this before. The first thing he did was hand everyone a sheet of paper to write down their wives’ & kids’ names, plus all our birthdays. He wants to know everything about everyone. I’m glad I’m his cup of tea & want to do everything to repay him.”

Howe replaced Steve Bruce as the manager of Newcastle on November 8, 2021, and has overseen the acquisitions of Guimaraes (£40m), Chris Wood (£25m), Kieran Trippier (£15m) and Dan Burn (£13m) for the sum of £93m – in addition to signing Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa.

