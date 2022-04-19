By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 April 2022 • 10:25

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively partner with Netflix to bring on new talent Source: Ronald Woan

The famous acting pair of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have through their company Group Effort, signed a deal to partner with Netflix to bring on new talent from underrepresented communities.

The partnership will see the two companies focus on below-the-line career opportunities in film and television production. The aim is to create training and entry-level job options for marginalised communities in the U.S. and Canada, providing support, on-set production training and placement on several Netflix productions in 2022.

The pair said: “We started the Group Effort Initiative a little less than two years ago to create a pipeline for underrepresented voices in our industry. Its growth has exceeded our wildest expectations and it could not have succeeded as it has without the unwavering support of Netflix. What started on ‘The Adam Project’ will now expand to many more Netflix productions. We thank Scott Stuber and the entire team for their commitment to inclusion.

“We won’t let you down.”

Group Effort was started in August 2020 by Reynolds and Lively with the intention of helping underrepresented communities get real jobs in the industry. It aims to do this by creating a pipeline of training and full time opportunities.

The company has already provided its first group of trainees who worked on the set of Netflix’s science-fiction adventure “The Adam Project” in Vancouver. There they served as entry-level production assistants (PAs) in various departments including camera, construction, costume, makeup, production design, production office and VFX.

The success of that collaboration led to the formal establishment of the partnership between the two companies.

With the success of the Adam Project under their belt Netflix and GEI have gone on to partner on projects like Noah Baumbach’s next feature “White Noise;” director Kenya Barris’s star-studded comedy “You People,” featuring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus; and the Obama-produced dystopian adaptation “Leave the World Behind,” starring Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali.

Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of global film said: “At Netflix, we believe more people deserve to have their lives reflected on screen and that starts with the important people behind the camera.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ryan and Blake to create opportunities for the next generation of creatives who will shape the future of the entertainment industry.”

Partners Netflix, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have already achieved great things with the partnership as they work to bring on new talent.

