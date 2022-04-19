Sadness as body found in search for missing Skye teenager William Clarke

By Alex Glenn • 19 April 2022 • 15:08

Credit: Facebook

Sadness as a body is found in the search for missing Skye teenager William Clarke. A desperate two-day Coastguard operation had been carried out in a bid to find the missing teen.

The body was discovered on Tuesday, April 19, during the search for missing Scots teenager William Clarke. William went missing from Skye’s Ardvasar on Sunday night. A formal identification has not been made so far, but the teenager’s family have been notified of the discovery.

Police announced that a body had been discovered on the afternoon of Monday, April 18. The search operation for William had involved helicopters, police officers, the coastguard and lifeboat crews along with mountain rescue teams.

According to the police, there are no suspicious circumstances. Inspector Isla Campbell thanked everyone for their help in the search. The Inspector said: “Our condolences are with William’s family and friends.

“His family have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

She went on to add: “I would like to thank all agencies and members of the public who assisted in the search for William.”

