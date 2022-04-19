Spain’s Ministry of Health releases data on side effects of third Covid vaccine doses

By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 4:31

Data on side effects of the third Covid vaccine dose have been released by Spain’s Ministry of Health



Spain’s Ministry of Health has published its latest Pharmacovigilance Report on Covid-19 vaccines, in which it explains the main side effects reported from the third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Most widespread among those jabbed is lymphadenopathy, which is an inflammation of the lymph nodes. This was followed by pyrexia, headache, myalgia (muscle pain), and malaise.

General disorders such as fever or malaise were the most frequently reported, followed by disorders of the nervous system (mainly headaches, syncope, and dizziness), and the musculoskeletal system (myalgia and arthralgia).

Those vaccinated with Moderna reported pyrexia as the main side effect. This is basically a fever, where the body’s temperature rises above the normal range due to an increase in the body’s temperature set point. These temperatures will normally vary between 37.2 and 38.3°C (99.0 and 100.9 °F), and can last from three to nine days.

According to data published by the Health Ministry, of those vaccinated with Moderna, 34 per cent reported that they suffered pyrexia. However, those vaccinated with Pfizer also reported this effect, but in a somewhat lower percentage of 20 per cent.

From the start of the vaccination campaign until 6 March 2022, a total of 99,455,472 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Spain. In other words, a total of 40,988,827 people have been vaccinated.

Pfizer accounted for 65 per cent of the doses administered, Moderna 23 per cent, AstraZeneca 10 per cent, and Janssen 2 per cent. However, only the first two are currently being administered. Of the total number of people vaccinated, 51 per cent were women.

Regarding the distribution of jabs by age groups, 67 per cent corresponded to people between 18 and 65 years old, 21 per cent to people over 65 years old, 7 per cent to people between 12 and 17 years old, and 5 per cent to children under 12 years of age, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

