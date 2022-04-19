Spanish city chosen in CNN Travel Guide list of ‘top destinations’

By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 3:13

Landscape of Valencia city. Image: Google maps - Jimena Montana Ribalta

The CNN Travel Guide list of ‘top destinations’ to visit this year includes one Spanish city



American media outlet CNN is the latest to praise Spain as a top destination for travellers to visit. In its list of cities worth visiting in 2022 – compiled by a group of travel industry experts – they have included one Spanish city – Valencia.

Extolling the beauty of the capital city of the Valencian Community, the CNN travel website wrote, “This year, give the thronging streets of Barcelona a rest and head a few hours south along Spain’s southeastern coastline to the port city of Valencia, World Design Capital for 2022”.

It continued, “Home to a population of around 800,000, it’s Spain’s third-largest city, and it aims to be an emission-neutral destination by 2025”.

A mention is made of the huge futuristic complex located in the City of Arts and Sciences. This stunning attraction also houses the largest aquarium in Europe, a planetarium, and a science museum. It was designed by Santiago Calatrava, the renowned Valencian architect.

Within walking distance of this facility is another wonder of the city. The Turia Garden is built on the dry bed of the former Turia river and stretches for nine kilometres.

For lovers of Spanish gastronomy, you may already be aware that Valencia was the birthplace of the world-famous paella. Local Valencian chef, Ricard Camarena, has been awarded two Michelin stars for his restaurant. One of these stars – a green star for sustainability – means he is the first eatery in Valencia to be awarded this prestigious honour.

An event not to be missed in the calendar of Valencian traditions is the Las Fallas Festival, which is held annually in March – Covid permitting. It is an outrageous, colourful, five-day street party with lots of fireworks being set off, and bonfires of cardboard or wooden sculptures.