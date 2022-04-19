By Joshua Manning • 19 April 2022 • 11:55

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez set to travel to Kyiv in the coming days to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky Credit: Twitter @sanchezcastejon

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez is set to travel to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky in the coming days.

The President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, will travel to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, in the coming days to meet with the country’s President, Volodomir Zelensky, according to The Diplomat and later confirmed by TVE.

The news has been announced just a day after President Sanchez announced that Spain will be reopening its embassy in Kyiv as a sign of Spain’s commitment to the Ukrainian people after the Spanish Diplomatic Legation Staff and its Ambassador, Silvia Cortés Marín, were evacuated on 25 February in the face of the Russian invasion.

Credit: Twitter @sanchezcastejon

España está con Ucrania. En pocos días reabriremos la embajada española en Kiev, como muestra de nuestro compromiso con el pueblo ucraniano. Esta es una guerra de Putin contra los valores que representa la UE. Por eso, la unidad es nuestra principal fortaleza. #PedroSánchezESp pic.twitter.com/kJB5zzrRY9 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 18, 2022

Sanchez tweeted: “Spain is with Ukraine. In a few days we will reopen the Spanish embassy in Kyiv, as a sign of our commitment to the Ukrainian people. This is Putin’s war against the values that the EU represents. That is why unity is our main strength. #PedroSánchezESp”

President Sanchez’s announcement comes after several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula Von der Layen and EU High Representative Josep Borrell’s visits to Bucha and Kyiv.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also met with Ukrainian President Zelensky, on the 9, April, where he showed the nation’s support for the ongoing Ukrainian war efforts.

