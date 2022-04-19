By Alex Glenn • 19 April 2022 • 11:48

Credit: YouTube screenshot

Surprise as Kate Garraway says Adil Ray has a ‘nasty streak’ on Good Morning Britain.

Good Morning Britain’s Adil Ray was quick to hit back at Kate Garraway after she commented that he had a “nasty streak”. Adil pointed out that she made a name blunder on Tuesday morning’s show, April 19.

Kate seemed to make a name blunder as she introduced an upcoming segment with Anything Goes stars, Simon Callow and Kerry Ellis.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Kate made a name blunder as she seemingly introduced Simon Cowell instead. Kate commented: “Still ahead on Good Morning Britain, you’ll like this Richard, Anything Goes.

“It’s snatched box office records in London and now it’s off on tour. It’s got Four Weddings legend Simon Cowell and Wicked star Kerry Ellis and they’re both joining us later.”

Adil quickly queried the blunder and said: “Simon Cowell?”

Kate replied: “Callow! Did I say Cowell?”

Adil said: “I don’t know, I heard Cowell.”

As Kate denied making a mistake Adil joked: “It would be good to see Simon Cowell in a musical.”

Kate carried on and introduced the next segment and said: “But anyway, let’s get the news, travel and weather where you are.”

Earlier in the show, Kate had welcomed back Richard Arnold for the entertainment news. When Kate introduced him Adil quipped: “Alright Grandad?”

Kate commented: “He’s got a nasty streak in him this morning, I tell you, Adil. Calling you grandad…”

Richard took the Grandad remark in his stride and said: “I can snatch a compliment every time he unlocks his jaw don’t worry, that little twinkle of his.”

