By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 0:27

Suspected armed robber arrested in Marbella driving stolen car. Image: Policia Nacional

Police in the Malaga municipality of Marbella arrest a suspected armed robber who was driving a stolen vehicle



As reported in a press release today, Monday, April 18, National Police officers have arrested a 29-year-old man in the Malaga city of Marbella as allegedly responsible for several crimes against property, and another against road safety.

The detainee is believed to have committed at least four criminal acts. He was identified by police officers on March 26, and verified as driving a stolen vehicle. Before he could be intervened, the man managed to flee.

Officers located and arrested him at his home some days later, for his alleged participation in criminal activities. In a subsequent search carried out in his property, investigators recovered documentation and items identified from the robberies.

Similarly, he had several police requisitions in force, one of them, issued by a court in Malaga, ordered his arrest and imprisonment.

According to police reports, a person had stolen a vehicle and was using it to travel along the Costa del Sol committing robberies with violence, and other crimes using a firearm to intimidate the victims.

In one of the events, which occurred in Marbella, the detainee is believed to have robbed the driver of a VTC vehicle, after intimidating him with a firearm. Also, he is thought to have participated in another robbery with violence, using the weapon in an establishment in the town of Estepona.

A robbery at a gym, along with an attempted robbery of a pharmacy, both in the Malaga municipality of Mijas, have both been accredited to the detainee, as reported by malagahoy.es.

