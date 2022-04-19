By Guest Writer • 19 April 2022 • 15:27

Both parties agreed the latest arrangement Credit: Balearic Government

THE Palma International Boat Show will take place from April 28 to May 1 at the Moll Vell and once again incorporates the Superyacht Village.

The Institute for Business Innovation of the Balearic Islands (IDI) and the Association of Nautical Companies of the Balearic Islands (AENIB) have renewed the agreement in order to encourage the participation of their members in show.

This is one of the most important European Boat Shows and attracts exhibitors and visitors from across the continent but it is also an important showcase for local businesses of all types.

On the morning of April 19, the Vice President and Minister of Energy Transition, Productive Sectors and Democratic Memory, Juan Pedro Yllanes, and the President of AENIB, Jaume Vaquer, signed an agreement to support more than 100 companies that belong to the AENIB.

The agreement confirms that the companies associated with the AENIB will receive a discount on the price for their participation in the fair, depending on the exhibition area.

In addition, AENIB will have a stand in the event to give visibility to the actions of the association. In return, the partners will promote the event through dissemination on national and international channels.

The vice-president said that “this agreement intensifies and strengthens the public-private partnership that strengthens the nautical sector and further strengthens the Palma International Boat Show”.

He added that “sailing is one of the priority and strategic sectors in the framework of the Industrial Plan”.

