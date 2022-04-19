By Joshua Manning • 19 April 2022 • 17:56

The Valencian Community reports 7,581 Covid cases and 15 deaths in the last week

The Valencian Community has reported a total of 7,581 new cases of Covid and 15 deaths in the last week.

The news comes just as the Spanish Government has officially put an end to the mandatory wearing of masks in indoor spaces. The Valencian Community has reported a total of 7,581 new Covid cases and 15 deaths in the last week, while hospital pressure continues to grow and this Tuesday there are 158 hospital admissions and six more ICU beds occupied than seven days ago, according to the Regional Ministry of Health.

The new cases by province are 1,810 in Castellón (166,860 in total), 1,980 in Alicante (472,887 in total), 3,790 in Valencia (736,455 in total) and 1 unassigned. Of the new infections, 3,507 are among people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 921 in Castellón, 862 in Alicante and 1,724 in Valencia, as reported by 20minutos.

Likewise, 15 deaths due to Covid have been reported since the last update, all of them in the last 7 days except for one case in February, corresponding to nine women aged between 75 and 93, and six men aged between 53 and 90. This brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 9,228: 1,067 in the province of Castellón, 3,506 in the province of Alicante and 4,655 in the province of Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 667 people in hospital, 34 of them in the ICU: 149 in the province of Castellón, 5 in the ICU; 198 in the province of Alicante, 10 of them in the ICU; and 320 in the province of Valencia, 19 in the ICU.

