Tomahawk missiles loaded onto British nuclear sub in Gibraltar

By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 22:12

Photo of the two nuclear submarines docked in Gibraltar. Image: [email protected]

British nuclear sub, HMS Audacious, loads Tomahawk missiles while docked in Gibraltar



As indicated on the ‘Navy Lookout‘ Twitter profile today, Tuesday, April 19, the British nuclear submarine, HMS Audacious, has loaded Tomahawk-type missiles at the Peñon naval base in Gibraltar. This profile is an independent medium specialising in news and analysis about the Royal Navy.

HMS Audacious arrived in Gibraltar last weekend, only a few days after another nuclear-powered submarine, the American vessel, USS Georgia.

Their arrival in the British Overseas Territory had caused consternation in Spain, especially with the environmental organisation, Verdemar Ecologists in Action. They have expressed concern about the presence of two “floating bombs” in the Bay of Algeciras.

A formal complaint had also been filed by the Government of Spain regarding the appearance of the American vessel in the Rock, considering that the Rota naval base in the province of Cadiz is more suitable to serve this type of submarine.

This is the first visit to the Rock of Gibraltar by HMS Audacious, which is the Royal Navy’s fourth Astute-class nuclear-powered submarine. It is a hunter/killer submarine, and is one of the largest and most advanced ever built, costing £1,492m (€1.798m), and weighing nearly 8,000 tonnes.

Its roles include covert intelligence gathering and strategic strike using the onboard Tomahawk land-attack missiles, as well as Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes for use at sea, as reported by europasur.es.

HMS Audacious loading Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) in #Gibraltar Via @wja789 pic.twitter.com/f1rfVoUsTM — Navy Lookout (@NavyLookout) April 19, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.