Ukraine Conflict: UK to revoke Moscow Stock Exchange’s recognised status

By Alex Glenn • 19 April 2022 • 16:01
Credit: UK Gov
The Government announced on April 19 that the: “UK’s tax authority, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), has today announced its intention to revoke the Moscow Stock Exchange’s (MOEX) status as a recognised stock exchange.
“This means investors will not be able to access certain UK tax benefits in future when trading securities on MOEX, although existing investments will be protected.”
The UK has already placed numerous sanctions on Russia due to its onslaught against Ukraine.
Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Frazer, commented: “As we continue to isolate Russia in response to their illegal war on Ukraine, revoking Moscow Stock Exchange’s recognised status sends a clear message – there is no case for new investments in Russia.
“Recognised stock exchange status is a classification given by HMRC for tax purposes, on application, to qualifying stock exchanges. Securities traded on a recognised stock exchange are eligible for certain tax treatments and reliefs.”
She went on to add: “HMRC proposes to remove MOEX’s recognised stock exchange status, limiting access to certain UK treatments and reliefs for future investments in securities traded on MOEX. Access to those treatments and reliefs for existing investments will remain unaffected.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.