By Joshua Manning • 19 April 2022 • 11:26

Unexplained death of 23-year-old Finnish woman in Police custody in Fuengirola still no post-mortem due to Covid protocol Credit: Policia Nacional

The 23-year-old Finnish woman died on Holy Monday in the cells of the Fuengirola police station. A Police Officer tried to resuscitate her after finding her unconscious huddled on the floor by the door of her cell but by the time medical staff arrived she was declared dead at the scene.

The 3rd Magistrate’s Court in Fuengirola is now investigating the cause of death, which remains unknown, because a post-mortem has still not been carried out due to the young Finnish woman testing positive for Covid a week ago, as reported by ElDiarioSur.

The young woman was arrested on the morning of April,11, following an altercation with her partner’s mother. The Local Police took her to a medical centre where she was prescribed medicationt, and then taken to Fuengirola Police Station and put in a cell.

At dinner time, a Police Officer noticed that the girl was unconscious and alerted two colleagues. Between the three of them, they attempted to resuscitate the girl but were unable to do so. There are no defibrillators in the Police Station and the ambulance reportedly took half an hour to arrive according to sources. The girl’s body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga for a post-mortem, but before the forensic examination took place, a PCR was carried out, in accordance with the protocol established at the beginning of the pandemic by the IML in Malaga to protect the staff working on post-mortem from the potential risk of Covid-19 infection. If the test result was negative, the forensic examination was carried out as normal. If the corpse tested was positive for coronavirus (the minority of cases), the solution was to find another way to certify the cause of death, by performing a minimally invasive post-mortem and avoiding, for example, sectioning the lungs, as they still retain air and may contain the virus.

The young Finnish woman tested positive putting the post-mortem on hold. Initial tests also detected the presence of various narcotic substances in her body according to sources, but it is still not known if this was the cause of death.

Her body still remains in the IML in Malaga, a week after her confirmed death, with sources from the Ministry of Justice reporting that a new PCR test had been scheduled for the afternoon of Monday 18, April. The problem according to the Andalusian Regional Government, is that “minimally invasive post-mortems” must be carried out in a special room that meets adequate health and safety conditions and the IML in Malaga does not have such a room. They are currently considering transferring the corpse to the Reina Sofia Hospital in Cordoba to perform the post-mortem and advance the investigation of the case.