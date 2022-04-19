Watch: Huge fire in a garage in Seville causes damage to several vehicles and homes

By Joshua Manning • 19 April 2022 • 10:23

A huge fire which broke out last night in a garage in Seville has caused damage to several vehicles and some homes in the block of flats located above the premises.

A huge fire broke out in a garage in Seville at around 9pm on Monday 18, April, causing damage to several vehicles and some homes in the block of flats located above the garage, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

The Emergency Services received about twenty separate calls from witnesses, reporting a fire in a garage on the Camino Almez street in the Seville neighbourhood of Bachillera. Firefighters confirmed that the blaze was started in a workshop dedicated to the sale, rental and repair of agricultural machinery. The door of the garage was blown off by a deflagration that hit three vehicles on the public road. Smoke from the fire also entered the block of flats above the workshop.

Nobody has resulted injured following the incident, with residents evicted from their flats upon arrival of the Emergency Services. The Fire Brigade, supported by the National and Local Police were able to extinguish the flames, leaving a team to cool the fire’s remains and ventilate the building. The National Police have opened an investigation into the fire.

