By Alex Glenn • 19 April 2022 • 10:16

Credit: Emergency Services Twitter

Welcome to the world: Spain welcomes a baby born in a Madrid traffic jam. The baby has been transferred to the hospital.

The Madrid Emergency Services took to Twitter on Tuesday, April 19, to announce that a baby had been born in a traffic jam on Madrid’s A3. The emergency services shared a delightful photo of the newborn baby girl and her mum. They also shared a smiling photo of the medics with the newborn.

After the birth, the baby girl was transferred along with her mother to the University Hospital Gregorio Marañón.

Taking to Twitter they said: “👶 It couldn’t be a better start to the day, we have a new Madrileña!

“She has come into the world in the middle of #A3.”

The tweet continued: “Mother and daughter have been transferred to Gregorio Marañón in perfect condition.

“Welcome, baby girl!”

👶 No puede empezar mejor el día. ¡Tenemos una nueva madrileña! Ha llegado al mundo en plena #A3. 🚑 Cuando ha llegado @SAMUR_PC ya había nacido. Madre e hija han sido trasladadas al Gregorio Marañón en perfecto estado. ¡Bienvenida, pequeña! pic.twitter.com/imcDPO5OI1 — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) April 19, 2022

