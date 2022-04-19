Young American Football player Rafael Hidalgo who formerly played for Spanish team dies following a heart attack

By Joshua Manning • 19 April 2022 • 9:20
Rafael Hidalgo, an American Football player who had previously played for Catalonian team Badalona Dracs, has died following a heart attack.
One of his former teams, The Badalona Dracs, took to Twitter to share the tragic news:
Lamentamos profundamente informaros que nuestro ex jugador y compañero Rafael Hidalgo, de 26 años ,ha fallecido esta pasada noche en México a causa de un infarto. Son momentos muy duros para toda nuestra familia Dracs. Un fuerte abrazo a la familiaDescansa en paz amigo. pic.twitter.com/eaQJMMy2DI
— Lidertel Badalona Dracs (@BDN_Dracs) April 18, 2022
The Tweet read: “We deeply regret to inform you that our former player and teammate Rafael Hidalgo, 26 years old, passed away last night in Mexico due to a heart attack.
These are very hard moments for all our Dracs family.
A big hug to the family
Rest in peace friend.”
The Badalona Dracs currently hold the best championship record in Spain after having won the last four Spanish titles.
His most recent team, Pioneros de Querétaro from Mexico, took to Facebook to pay tribute to Hidalgo posting:
Rafael Hidalgo, played as quarterback during his time at Hudson Valley Junior College in Troy, New York, earning himself a scholarship in 2018. He also played for the Lobos who won the New Mexico Bowl in 2016. Originally from Brooklyn, Hidalgo was well-liked by his teammates, nicknamed “Ralph” and giving his teammates haircuts, serving as the team barber, as reported by The Albuquerque Journal.
A GoFundMe page has been created for Hidalgo.
The message on the page reads: “Due to Rafael passing in Mexico, all proceeds of this GoFundMe will go to costs related to transporting his remains back to the United States and all funeral costs.”
