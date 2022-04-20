By Laura Kemp • 20 April 2022 • 16:49

Best nightlife venues in Mallorca. Image - Ocean's Mallorca

The island of Mallorca has a vibrant and lively nightlife, even boasting some of the best clubs in Europe in the resorts of Magaluf and Palma! But, where are the best places to go for a great night out on the island? The Euro Weekly News has put together this guide to help you out!

1. BCM Mallorca

BCM International Club is an award-winning multi-floor superclub offering some of the world’s most famous DJs and artists every day all summer. If you enjoy big clubs and popular dance music with the feeling of being in Ibiza, BCM is the place to be.

Open: 11pm until 5am Fridays and Saturdays

Address: Avinguda de l’Olivera, s/n, 07181, Illes Balears

2. La Havana

Havana is the perfect location to enjoy a Latin night on the island. Located in the buildings that line the beaches of Cala Millor, the largest tourist town on the east coast, it is set apart from the crowded nightlife hub of Magaluf but offers partying until dawn.

Open: 8pm until 2am

Address: Carrer Olivera, 19, 07560 Sant Llorenç des Cardassar

3. Tokio Joe’s

If you’re more into R&B than dance, Tokio Joe’s is the venue for you! Located in the heart of Magaluf’s hub, Tokio Joe’s is instantly recognisable for its retro Cadillac framed in bright neon lights outside of the venue. Tokio Joe’s is also popular for hosting the liveliest parties of the summer, so make sure you’re there to celebrate the start or end of the season.

Open: 11pm until 6am

Address: Carrer Punta Ballena, 7, 07181 Torrenova

4. Banana Joe’s

If you want a fun night out without venturing to the strip, Banana Joe’s has great cocktails, friendly staff and lively music and entertainment. This venue is popular with hen and stag parties and dancing on the bar is welcomed!

Open: 9am until 4am

Address: Carrer dels Pinzons, 65, Local 3 y 4, 07181 Palma Nova

5. Rockefellers Disco

Known for its hookah and creative cocktails, Rockerfellas disco is half bar, half nightclub and located close to the beachfront where you can easily reach the laid-back chiringuitos dotting the sand. This is a great bar to start the night and has a more intimate atmosphere than the superclubs.

Open: 8pm until 1am

Address: Cami Cala Major, 2, 07015 Palma

6. Blue Jazz Club Saratoga

This is the perfect venue to relax and enjoy some good music, tapas and wine. You will find different spaces throughout the venue, from a charming interior with minimalist decoration to cool terrace areas around a swimming pool. Definitely head up to the Saratoga Sky Bar at sunset to admire the sweeping views of Palma at night.

Open: 7:30pm until 12am Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30pm until 1am Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays

Address: Paseo Mallorca, 6, 07012 Palma

7. Ocean’s Beach Club

A bar truly by the sea, Ocean’s Beach Club is the perfect setting to sip a cocktail in the evening before starting your night out. With its bohemian decor and chilled music, this venue livens up as the sun sets and the atmosphere feels like an Ibizan pool party. It is recommended that you book a booth as this venue is extremely popular.

Open: 12pm until 8pm and 9:30pm until 5am (Ocean’s Nights)

Address: Plaza Jacques Sasson, 07181 Calvia

8. Banana Club

Banana Club is definitely the place to go if you are visiting Alcudia and you want a clubbing experience! Enjoy a cocktail chilling on the terrace or go all out on the dancefloor to the best music, they even host foam parties on Saturday nights if you really want to go crazy!

Open: 11:30pm until 6am

Address: Av. Tuca, 1, 07400 Port d’Alcudia

9. Angel’s

Angel’s is an elegant and lively venue to enjoy live music and sessions by well-known DJs in Cala Ratjada. It is located in the heart of this tourist town, just a 10-minute walk from its yacht-filled marina. This club is close to three or four big nightclubs in town; the most prominent of these is Bolero, from the same owners as Angel’s.

Open: 7:30pm until 4am

Address: Leonor Servera, 36, 07590 Cala Ratjada

10. Sparkles Music Bar

If you’re into karaoke, Sparkles is the place for you! This is a great venue for all of the family to have fun and has a huge range of mouth-watering cocktails. Sparkles is well-known for its karaoke host, Malcolm, and its welcoming and lively atmosphere.

Open: 12pm until 4am

Address: Carrer de sa Marina, 53, 07660 Santanyi

