Boxing and MMA company MTK Global announces closure at the end of April

By Joshua Manning • 20 April 2022 • 20:03

Boxing and MMA company MTK Global announces closure Credit: Twitter @MTKGlobal

Boxing and MMA company MTK Global have officially announced their closure.

On Wednesday 20, April, Boxing and MMA company MTK Global released a statement on Twitter that read:

“As a business we have faced unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism since the sanctioning by the US Government of Daniel Joseph Kinahan. It is a matter of public record that Mr Kinahan’s involvement in MTK ceased in 2017, and despite repeated reassurances in this regard, unfounded allegations about his ongoing association with us and our fighters persist.”

“Since leading promoters have now informed us that they will be severing all ties with MTK and will no longer work with our fighters, we have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at the end of this month. MTK prospered because we always put the long term interests of our fighters at the heart of what we do. Our priority in the weeks ahead will be to ensure that our world class boxers are supported to find new partnerships as swiftly as possible. MTK gyms are operated independently so will remain open for the foreseeable future. Further announcements will be made in due course. Thank you to all the fans who have supported us over the last decade.”

Credit: Twitter @MTKGlobal

MTK Global to cease operations Official statement: https://t.co/BFk7J6Em38 pic.twitter.com/mniw1siMyR — MTK Global Boxing (@MTKGlobal) April 20, 2022

The news followed a tweet published yesterday on 19, April announcing that MTK CEO, Bob Yalen had stepped down: “We regret to announce that Bob Yalen has today stepped down as CEO of MTK Global for personal reasons. We would like to thank him for all his efforts on behalf of the business and his leadership of our team.”

We regret to announce that Bob Yalen has today stepped down as CEO of MTK Global for personal reasons. We would like to thank him for all his efforts on behalf of the business and his leadership of our team. Full details ➡️ https://t.co/chlPmpoamt pic.twitter.com/PhaMMRGo9M — MTK Global Boxing (@MTKGlobal) April 19, 2022

