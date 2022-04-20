By Joshua Manning • 20 April 2022 • 12:17

British oil company makes biggest oil discovery in years just off the coast of Morocco

Europa Oil & Gas, a British oil company has made one of the biggest oil discoveries in years just off the coast of Morocco.

The British company Europa Oil & Gas has just announced one of the biggest oil discoveries in recent years, found off the coast of Morrocco, just a hundred kilometres from the Canary Islands. Europe has identified a significant volume of oil equivalent to more than 1 billion barrels of oil in the Agadir basin, in the Inzegane permit.

In a performance review published online, Europa Oil & Gas stated:

“Inzegane represents a high-impact exploration opportunity in a highly underexplored area of the world – complementing Europa’s strategy of building a balanced portfolio of assets. Recent evaluation identified a significant volume of unrisked recoverable resources, in excess of 1 billion barrels (oil equivalent), in the top five ranked prospects alone. Morocco offers a highly attractive investment opportunity with excellent fiscal terms. Several major and mid-cap companies already hold acreage there, including ENI, Hunt, Genel and ConocoPhillips.”

The performance review continued: “The farm out initiative of our Inezgane Offshore permit in offshore Morocco launched during the period also paves the way for additional growth vis a vis a high-impact exploration opportunity in a highly underexplored area. This is a high potential exploration licence where we have already mapped unrisked prospective oil resources in excess of 1 billion barrels.” Speaking on the future plans for the area after their findings the company stated: “We continue to advance our activity in offshore Morocco and look forward to reporting on progress ahead. With oil prices currently over US$100 a barrel, as a result of the recent geopolitical situation and the banning of Russian oil and gas by several countries – the focus for UK and European governments is now on sourcing alternative sources of fossil fuels, including a strong preference to increase domestic supply across EU and the UK.”



This announcement has raised concern in the Canary Islands Government, coming just days after news that Spanish President Pedro Sanchez had announced the cession of Western Sahara to Morocco.

