By Alex Glenn • 20 April 2022 • 12:41

Credit: Ronaldo Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo’s family thank Liverpool fans for support after baby son dies tragically. Football rivalries were abandoned as Liverpool fans paid tribute to Ronaldo.

On Tuesday, April 19, Liverpool fans abandon all rivalry with Manchester United as they paid tribute and supported striker Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner. During the seventh minute of the match, Anfield supporters sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and applauded.

Taking to social media Cristiano’s sister Elma posted footage of the heartwarming gesture and commented: “Thank you for this Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today.”

Fellow sibling Katia posted from Brazil and said: “Way beyond football.”

Cristiano’s mum Dolores is taking comfort in the Bible. On Instagram, she commented: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your way acknowledge Him and He shall direct your Paths.”

It was a Liverpool fan who had suggested holding a minute’s applause for Ronaldo. The fan posted to Facebook and said: “If you are lucky enough to be attending the game, please show a mark of respect to Ronaldo and his family by taking part in the round of applause which will be held in the seventh minute. Rivalries should be set aside in heartbreaking circumstances such as these. You’ll Never Walk Alone, CR7 Jr.”

Speaking after the match Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp commented: “My moment of the game was the seventh minute when the whole stadium showed pure class, so many things are much more important in life than football. We feel for Cristiano and his family.”

