Daring helicopter rescue for elderly English woman in Spain

By Alex Glenn • 20 April 2022 • 7:41

Credit: Alicante Fire Brigade

Daring helicopter rescue for elderly English woman in Spain’s Alicante.

The Alicante Fire Brigade swung into action in the Sierra de Bernia on April 18. They rushed to the rescue of a 73-year-old English woman who had injured herself in a fall.

The woman had suddenly lost consciousness which caused her to fall hurting her wrist in the process. After the helicopter swooped in she was taken to a waiting ambulance where medics ensured that she was rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

The Alicante Emergency Services took to Twitter and revealed: “Yesterday afternoon in the Sierra de Bernia, we had to rescue a 73-year-old English woman who suffered a sudden loss of consciousness and damaged her wrist when she fell, she was taken to the San Vicente park, where an ambulance was waiting for her! 👲🚁

No further details about the woman’s medical condition are known at this time.

