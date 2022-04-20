German ‘Die Linke’ Party co-leader Hennig-Wellsow resigns citing “sexism in our own ranks”.

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 April 2022 • 14:56
Image: "IMG_1310" by DIE LINKE. Thüringen is marked with CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.
CO-LEADER of the German ‘Die Linke’ (The Left) Party Susanne Hennig-Wellsow resigns citing “sexism in our own ranks” as one of three reasons for her decision.
Hennig-Wellsow, who had co-led the party with Janine Wissler since the end of February 2021, gave three reasons for her decision, which she announced on Wednesday, April 20.
“I am resigning from my position as party leader of the left with immediate effect,” she wrote.
“We delivered too little of what we promised,” explained Hennig-Wellsow. “A real new beginning has not materialised. An apology is due, an apology to our constituents whose hopes and expectations we have betrayed.”
“We were unable to keep the promise of being part of a forward policy change due to our own weakness,” she said about the state of her party. “Too few people believed that we were willing and able to actively change this country for the better.”
In a statement published on her homepage, Hennig-Wellsow gave three reasons for her resignation: her “private life situation”, “dealing with sexism in your own ranks” and the urgently needed renewal of the party, for which “new faces” were needed.
As reported by spiegel.de, Hennig-Wellsow listed the three reasons on her website:
