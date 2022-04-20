By Joshua Manning • 20 April 2022 • 13:58

Former Olympian Muthee Mutua found murdered in same town another Olympian was murdered last year Credit: Twitter @SokoAnalyst

Former Olympian Damaris Muthee Mutua was found murdered in Iten, Kenya, Africa.

The Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee Mutua was found dead in Iten, the birthplace of Kenyan distance running, and the runner’s Ethiopian boyfriend is currently the main suspect in her murder, Police have confirmed.

Damaris Muthee Mutua’s murder comes months after another Kenyan athlete, Olympic athlete Agnes Tirop, was found stabbed to death in her home in the same Kenyan city, Iten.

The body of Mutua, 28, was found decomposing at a local home in Iten ,with her partner, Eskinder Hailemaryam Folie, currently being the main suspect according to Tom Makori, the City’s Police Commander.

“The body has been taken to a nearby hospital mortuary. The suspect called a friend with whom they were training together and informed him that he has killed a girlfriend and the body was in the house,” Makori stated.

Tributes have since poured in on social media, with one user tweeting:

Damaris Muthee Mutua, the Kenyan born Bahrain athlete in her last race in Angola, she came 2nd in the 10km race. Her Ethiopian boyfriend Koki Foi(also an athlete) murdered her on Sunday at her rented house in Lily's Estate, Iten town. This is quite unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/7NgqZ4hGuf — SokoAnalyst (@SokoAnalyst) April 19, 2022

28-year old Mutua won a bronze medal for Kenya in the 1,000 metres at the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore before switching her allegiance to Bahrain.

The murder of Agnes Tirop last year, highlighted the violence against women in the East African country with dozens of sportswomen joining together to show their rejection of gender violence during the athlete’s funeral.