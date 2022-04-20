By Matthew Roscoe • 20 April 2022 • 7:50

Former tennis world number one reveals she is pregnant.

The tennis ace has celebrated the news on her 35th birthday.

FORMER tennis world number one Maria Sharapova has revealed that she is pregnant in an Instagram post on her 35th birthday.

The tennis star, who is the only Russian to achieve the career Grand Slam, announced the news to her 4.2 million followers on Wednesday, April 20.

The five-time grand slam champion is engaged to British millionaire Alexander Gilkes.

Gilkes is the co-founder of Squared Circles, which launched in 2020, and was the co-founder and president of Paddle8 from 2011 to 2018.

As of December 2021, he is believed to have had an estimated net worth of $25 million (€23 million).

In the post, the 2004 Wimbledon champion wrote: “Precious beginnings!!!

“Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”

Friends, TV personalities and fans around the world reacted to the news.

Fashion designer Anine Bing wrote: “So excited for you.”

“Congrats!” said American television personality, Erin Andrews.

Actress Diana Madison commented: “This makes me so happy.”

One person noted: “YOU TWO ARE GOING TO HAVE THE MOST SPECTACULAR BABY! Congrats on the best year ever ahead!!”

American professional surfer Lakey Peterson said: ” Awe congrats Maria!!”

“Amazing! Congratulations to you both,” Argentinian actor Nacho Figueras wrote.

One person wrote: “Oh wow, Maria! I’m so happy for you! This is amazing news. Congratulations to you and Alex! And all the best for you three!”

