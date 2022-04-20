By Chris King • 20 April 2022 • 2:52

French fugitive arrested in Alicante was on wanted list since 2009. Credit: Policia Nacional

French fugitive wanted since 2009 for drug trafficking finally apprehended in Alicante



As reported in a press release this Tuesday, April 19, National Police officers in the city of Alicante have arrested a 38-year-old fugitive of French nationality. He was subject to an international arrest warrant for extradition that had been issued by the Algerian authorities in 2009, for drug trafficking.

The wanted man allegedly belonged to a criminal gang dedicated to drug trafficking from Algeria to Spain.

According to the arrest warrant issued by Interpol, the detainee, along with other individuals, at the end of 2007, attempted to smuggle 18 kilos of cannabis into Spain. It was discovered hidden inside a vehicle onboard a ship that had departed from a port in Algeria to the city of Alicante.

Having been on the run from justice since 2009, the fugitive was identified at a police checkpoint deployed in Alicante by officers of the Citizen Security Brigade of the Provincial Police Station.

He has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction of the National High Court. This body will be in charge of carrying out the procedures for his subsequent extradition, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

