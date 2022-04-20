By Alex Glenn • 20 April 2022 • 9:22

Heartbreak as Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for Cristiano Ronaldo after he loses his newborn son.

Fans at Anfield paid an emotional tribute on Tuesday, April 19. Ronaldo was unable to play at the match after tragically losing his son. Fans though did not forget him and in the seventh minute of the match, they took to their feet and began to sing.

The crowd’s hearts melted as the football fans paid tribute to the Portuguese football player. Fans sang the Liverpool anthem “You never walk alone.”

Speaking after losing their newborn son Cristiano and Georgina Rodriguez said: “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce the passing of our son. It is the greatest pain a parent can feel.”

They went on to add: “Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this hard time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Manchester United had announced that Ronaldo would not be playing in the Tuesday night match. The club commented: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.

United sent their love to Ronaldo and his family and said: “Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”

