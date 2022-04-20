Live and enjoy the Costa del Sol with Habitat Inmobiliaria

By Euro Weekly News Media • 20 April 2022 • 9:43

Living on the Costa del Sol means enjoying a unique climate 365 days a year, in an incomparable setting, surrounded by sea and mountains, with an exceptional quality of life. For this reason, with more than 69 years of experience and 60,000 homes delivered, Habitat Inmobiliaria is committed to the Malaga coast to offer its clients the possibility of enjoying the Mediterranean essence to the maximum, thanks to its developments in Benalmádena, Torremolinos and Estepona.

Thus, it is precisely in Estepona that Habitat Valle Romano is located, which was chosen by Forbes magazine as one of the 10 best residential developments currently being marketed in Spain. The development has 115 one- to four-bedroom homes with terraces and impressive communal areas with two swimming pools for adults and children, gym, social club and coworking area that facilitates teleworking; All surrounded by spacious gardens designed to enjoy and relax without leaving the home. The development is located in an incomparable natural environment, perfect for lovers of the sea and the mountains, and has been designed by the Alberro Arquitectos studio, which has opted for design, luminosity and the concept of open spaces.

The exclusive Habitat Santangelo development, designed by the prestigious HCP Architecture & Engineering studio, is located in Benalmádena. This development, which is already under construction, consists of two buildings, arranged in such a way that all homes have unique views of the sea and the communal areas. The development has 51 homes, which are distinguished by their open spaces and their modern and functional design and offers communal areas with gardens and swimming pool, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the climate that the Costa del Sol has to offer.

Just a stone’s throw from Malaga and at the foot of the Torremolinos seafront promenade is another very special development, Habitat Alborán. This exclusive development is made up of different buildings, also designed by the HCP studio, which has ensured that all the properties enjoy impressive sea views. Thus, Habitat Alborán- Poniente, Habitat Alborán-Siroco and Habitat Alborán Mistral offer spectacular independent communal areas that include swimming pools, children’s areas, gymnasium, running circuit and rest areas. In addition, the Habitat Alborán homes stand out for their design, their brightness and their spaces, where you can contemplate the sea and listen to the sound of the waves.

In short, three unique locations, perfectly connected to the rest of the Costa del Sol’s enclaves and where future owners will be able to enjoy the sea and the long days of Mediterranean sunshine. In addition, all Habitat Inmobiliaria developments on the Costa del Sol are endorsed by Habitat Quality and the Spatium Seal of Safe and Healthy Development, with the highest possible rating, Exceptional, which recognises the characteristics of these developments related to the health, safety and wellbeing of their owners.

To find out more details about these promotions created to enjoy the Costa del Sol all year round, the promoter has a telephone number 900 100 420, an email address [email protected] and the website www.habitatinmobiliaria.com.