Manager of cannabis club arrested in Fuengirola

Local Police officers in the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola, last Friday, April 15, arrested the person in charge of a cannabis club in the town. He is suspected of trafficking drugs on their premises, under the guise of a smokers’ club, without having the necessary license for this activity.

His arrest occurred at around 1:40pm, when two officers turned up at the establishment. They had been deployed after the police received several complaints from commercial premises nearby about the odours, noise, and continuous traffic of people entering and exiting the premises.

The officers verified that there were many young people entering and leaving the establishment, as well as an intense smell of narcotic substances. Upon entering, they encountered a 40-year-old man who turned out to be the person in charge.

Also present were nine other individuals, including several underage youths. A subsequent inspection of the premises uncovered just over a kilo of marijuana, 15 grams of hashish, sweets, and THC cookies. There were also weighing scales and items for carrying out economic transactions, along with €228 in cash.

A 40-year-old Dutch national was detained, and all the substances and cash were seized. The detainee has been made available to the National Police, accused of an alleged crime against public health, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

