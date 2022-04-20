More than 4,000 passengers already used the Malaga-Granada train service

By Chris King • 20 April 2022 • 3:30
Photo of Renfe train.
Photo credit: Renfe
Renfe launched its new route between the Andalucian cities of Malaga and Granada on April 4. Since that date, more than 4,000 passengers have already taken advantage of the high-speed Avant train in these first 15 days of service, up until yesterday, Tuesday, April 19.
Specifically, a total of 4,300 customers have boarded the Avant trains that connect Granada with the capital of the Costa del Sol on a daily basis.
In its first two weeks of operation, this sustainable mode of transport is estimated to have prevented the circulation of around 2,872 cars, cutting the emission of 57.4 tons of C02 in the process.
Since last April 4, Renfe has been running four daily trains in its new Avant operation. Departures from Granada are at 7:40am and 6:50pm. From Malaga, they leave at 9:25am, and 8:25pm, with a journey time of 70 minutes.
Each train makes an intermediate stop in Loja, and, when it comes into service, they will also call at the future Antequera Alta Velocidad station, as reported by granadadigital.es.
