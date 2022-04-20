By Matthew Roscoe • 20 April 2022 • 6:47

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez set to visit Ukrainian refugee centre in Malaga before Kyiv trip. Image: YouTube

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez is set to visit the Ukrainian refugee centre in Malaga before heading to Kyiv in the next few days.

The president has been visiting centres set up for the refugees of war-torn Ukraine in Spain.

SPANISH President Pedro Sánchez is set to visit the Ukrainian refugee centre in Malaga on Wednesday, April 20 before heading out to Kyiv, Ukraine in the next few days.

Spain’s president will make an institutional visit to the Centre for Reception, Care and Referral (CREADE) for Ukrainian refugees in Malaga on April 20 to get a close look at the work being carried out at the Palacio de Ferias y Congreso, which began these services on April 6.

The Spanish government decided to open the fourth centre in Spain dedicated to Ukrainian refugees and the centre located in Malaga aims to bring together all the care services provided by the Public Administration to refugees in one place.

The visit to the centre in Malaga concludes Sánchez’s tour of the four centres set up by Spain’s Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration. Following the tour, the president will travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a government source said on Tuesday, April 19.

The Madrid city of Pozuelo de Alarcón was the first to receive a visit from the president on March 14, followed by the Ciudad de la Luz facilities in Alicante at the end of March. Finally, on Friday, April 8, the president travelled to Barcelona to visit the refugee centre set up in the Montjuïc exhibition centre of Fira de Barcelona.

According to Spanish media, a total of 4,500 temporary protection permits had been granted by Malaga police to people fleeing the war in Ukraine, according to data provided up to April 17. This procedure is said to be one of the three main functions carried out at the CREADE in Malaga.

As reported by europasur.es, the centre in Malaga provides:

Ukrainians with a temporary protection permit, valid for one year, which allows them to live and work in the city. Reception and assistance tasks for people who arrive by different means of transport and offers them temporary accommodation in the same facilities or in others located in the surrounding area. Efficient referrals to the most appropriate places in each case within the state system, in the Autonomous Regions or in family foster care.

