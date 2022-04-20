Rihanna’s boyfriend Rapper ASAP Rocky has been arrested at LAX in connection with a 2021 shooting

By Joshua Manning • 20 April 2022 • 20:33

Rihanna’s boyfriend ASAP Rocky has been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a 2021 shooting.

On Wednesday 20, April, Rihanna’s boyfriend Rapper A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting that took place in November 2021, according to several law enforcement sources, as reported by NBC News.

ASAP Rocky had been under investigation for some time following a shooting that took place on November, 6,2021 , near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave,in Los Angeles, California shortly after 10pm. The victim claimed that Mayers alongside two others, approached him with a gun, shooting him three to four times but only grazing his hand. The police statement given at the time said: “Early this morning, LAPD officers arrested Mayers for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at the Los Angeles International Airport. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.”

ASAP Rocky’s lawyer Alan Jackson confirmed that his client had been arrested shortly afterwards although he did not explain the reason for his arrest to the media. He had been on holiday in Barbados for several days with his partner Rihanna. The couple are currently expecting a child together which is expected to be born soon.

Rihanna posted pictures showing of her baby bump with Rocky in February on Twitter:

