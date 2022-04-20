By Alex Glenn • 20 April 2022 • 13:10

Rip-off clampdown: New rules to protect your hard-earned cash in the UK have been announced by the government.

On Wednesday, April 20, the government announced that reforms will be put in place to protect the public and boost competition.

According to the government: “Plans include making it clearly illegal to pay someone to write or host a fake review, so people are not cheated by bogus ratings, and clearer rules for businesses to make it easier for consumers to opt out of subscriptions so they are not stuck paying for things they no longer want.

“Prepayment schemes like Christmas savings clubs will have to fully safeguard customers’ money through insurance or trust accounts. This will prevent scandals like Farepak, in which the business went bust and thousands of people lost their money.”

Consumer Minister Paul Scully commented: “We’re making sure consumer protections keep pace with a modern, digitised economy.

“No longer will you visit a 5 star-reviewed restaurant only to find a burnt lasagne or get caught in a subscription in which there’s no end in sight. Consumers deserve better and the majority of businesses out there doing the right thing deserve protection from rogue traders undermining them.”

The government revealed that: “The average UK household spends around £900 each year influenced by online reviews and spends £60 on unwanted subscriptions.

“The reforms underline the government’s commitment to seizing the opportunities provided by leaving the EU and adapting to the lessons of the pandemic, which has accelerated the trend towards online shopping and cast a spotlight on bad business practices like fake reviews.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.