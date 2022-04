By Matthew Roscoe • 20 April 2022 • 17:01

BREAKING: Russia reportedly test-fire ‘SATAN II’ intercontinental ballistic missile.

The new RS-28 Sarmat is said to have been tested on Wednesday, April 20.

RUSSIA reportedly test-fired the new RS-28 Sarmat – dubbed the ‘SATAN II’ – intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, April 20, according to Russian media reports.

The Russian military declared the test launch as successful.

“Today (April 20) at 15:12 Moscow time at the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, a Sarmat fixed-based intercontinental ballistic missile was successfully launched from a silo launcher,” the agency said.

“The launch tasks have been completed in full. The design characteristics have been confirmed at all stages of its flight. Training warheads have arrived in a given area at the Kura training ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula,” the Russian Defense Ministry noted.

“This launch is the first in the state test program. After the completion of the test program, the Sarmat missile system will go into service with the Strategic Missile Forces,” the military said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously said about the missile: “The missile will provide food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia.”

It is believed that Putin watched the ‘successful launch’ via video link and reportedly called out Finland and Sweden.

He apparently stated that the missile would deter those “who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, are trying to threaten our country.”

“The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern anti-missile defence systems,” Putin said.

Russian media outlet Interfax stated that soldiers in the Krasnoyarsk Territory are currently being trained to use the missile and will be the first military unit equipped with the Sarmat.

“In the Uzhur missile formation in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, work is underway to prepare the head missile regiment for re-equipment with a new missile system. The promising Sarmat missile system will replace the Voevoda,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to a report by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, the “missile is 35.3 metres long and 3 metres in diameter”.

The ‘Think Tank’ continued: “Designated a “heavy” ICBM, the Sarmat can carry a 10-ton payload and can load a wide variety of warhead options.

“According to Russian media, Sarmat can reportedly load up to 10 large warheads, 16 smaller ones, a combination of warheads and countermeasures, or hypersonic boost-glide vehicles,” the report concluded.

The ‘SATAN 2’

The RS-28 Sarmat, colloquially known to the West as the “Satan II”, is a Russian liquid-fueled, MIRV-equipped super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile under development by the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau since 2009.