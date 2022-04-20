Shocking Spanish snowfall in April is forcing roads to be cut off across the nation

By Joshua Manning • 20 April 2022 • 12:50

Shocking Spanish snowstorms in April are forcing roads to be cut off across the nation Credit: Twitter @112cmadrid

Shocking snowfall seen across the nation of Spain on Wednesday 20, April, is causing various roads to be cut off.

Overnight snowfall in the mountains of Madrid has forced the AP-6 motorway between Guadarrama and Segovia to be closed. The Emergency Department of the Community of Madrid has reported more than 30 cm of snow in areas of the main mountain ranges and recommends avoiding the use of private vehicles, which if used should be equipped with chains, as reported by 20minutos.

Credit: Twitter @112cmadrid

(11:00 h) ❄️ Más de 30 cms de nieve en algunas partes de la zona #Sierra de la @ComunidadMadrid. ⚠️ Evita el vehículo privado para los desplazamientos, salvo los estrictamente necesarios. ⛓ Y en todo caso, cadenas o neumáticos de invierno.#PlanInclemenciasCM

📸 #Cotos pic.twitter.com/eRW8OqoEcr — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) April 20, 2022

The AP-6, N-6 and AP-61 motorways have been closed due to heavy snowfall in the north of the Community of Madrid and lorries have been banned from travelling between El Molar and Somosierra and also in Guadarrama. Other vehicles that cannot circulate are buses and articulated vehicles on the M-601, between kilometres 12 and 20 of the Puerto de Navacerrada in both directions and on the M-604 from kilometre 36 to 42 at Puerto de Cotos. Snow has also affected roads on the A-1 between El Molar and Somosierra.

Outside the Madrid region, the snowfall is causing incidents that have forced the partial closure of several mountain passes and roads in Galicia, Asturias, Castilla y León, Aragón, Navarra, Madrid and Andalusia, according to the Directorate General of Traffic.

The mountain pass on the N-110 road in Avila from kilometre point 294 to 301 is also impassable due to snow. In Asturias, the passes of Pajares and the AS-112 road at Raya are affected. In Navarra, the NA-2011 pass at Izalzu is cut off from kilometre 7 to 20. Some other roadsaffected by snowfall are the A-1 at km 99 in Segovia, the AP-66 in Asturias, the A-2606 in Huesca and the M-604 at Rascafría, Madrid.

