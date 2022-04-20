Taiwan TV station forced to apologise after running false Chinese attack alerts

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 April 2022 • 19:32

Taiwan TV station forced to apologise for causing panic after running false Chinese attack alerts. Image: "File:TV Production Building, Chinese Television System 20080707c.jpg" by Tianmu peter is marked with CC BY 3.0.

A Taiwan TV station was forced to apologise for causing panic after running false Chinese attack alerts.

The Taiwanese station said that China had launched attacks on the country.

A TAIWAN TV station were forced to apologise on Wednesday, April 20 for causing panic after running false Chinese attack alerts.

The Taipei-based Chinese Television System (CTS) issued warnings that China had launched attacks on the island, displaying messages such as New Taipei City hit by Communist army’s guided missiles” and “Vessels exploded, facilities and ships damaged in Taipei port”.

23 million people live in Taiwan, who are said to under constant fear of attacks from China especially since the Ukrainian war began.

Reports on social media suggested that other alerts were broadcast, such as “Communist China’s frequent war preparations, the President issued emergency order” and “War could break out, New Taipei City opens joint emergency command and control centre”.

The ‘mistake’ was blamed on human-error after an employee played a “disaster prevention drill video” meant for the New Taipei City Fire Department.

“CTS offers its sincere apology that this serious flaw has caused panic among the public and trouble to relevant units,” the company said in a statement. The broadcaster CTS said it ran corrections and apologies on multiple channels.

Those responsible for the error will be “severely punish” following an internal probe, the company said.

“Relevant staff, supervisors and managers; Chen Yalin, the acting general manager of China Television, will report to the board of directors of China Television,” a statement read.

“China Television urgently convened a self-discipline committee this afternoon to review this major oversight. As a member of the Public Broadcasting Group, China Vision will conduct in-depth reviews and self-discipline with stricter standards. China Vision will also fully cooperate with the NCC administrative investigation, and also solemnly apologise to the public once again.”

“Don’t panic,” read a message posted on its official Facebook page, with a photo of a clarification alert saying: “CTS mistakenly ran war and disaster prevention message, no need for the public to panic”.

