By Guest Writer • 20 April 2022 • 14:57

A busy scene from 2020 Credit: Visit Calvia

THERE will be plenty for the young ones to do on Thursday April 21 and Friday April 22 as the Calvia Council is hosting the Neula Parc children’s event which was postponed from Christmas due to the pandemic.

Open from 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm, it will take place in the Galatzó pavilion and will feature children’s workshops, crafts, performances, storytelling, games, attractions and many surprises.

Admission costs €6 for families of four to seven people or €2 for individuals with all money collected being donated to Discaesports and the Mallorcan Solidarity Fund.

This year also includes new features and improvements that have been proposed by people who have come to the park in previous years.

First of all, the inclusive aspect is improved in different aspects, for example, both in the morning and in the afternoon, the first opening hour will be without noise, and the workshops will be adapted for all children with hearing impairments thanks to the collaboration of ASPAS and the Fundació Mallorca Live.

Also, in the outdoor area there is a large tent specifically for boys and girls aged up to six with separate spaces for the care of babies, changing of nappies, an area for breast or bottle feeding as well as somewhere just to have a rest.

