By Alex Glenn • 20 April 2022 • 9:42

Credit: Kelsey Instagram

Tom Parker funeral today: Tearful crowds will line streets for The Wanted star. The funeral will take place in south-east London.

The funeral for Tom will be a private affair but fans will be able to watch from the streets. The funeral will take place at 10am in Queensway in South East London’s Petts Wood, today, April 20.

Tom lost his life to cancer in March, he had been undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma.

Crowds of fans are expected to line the funeral route in Queensway. Outside the church, fans will be able to watch the service on TV screens.

Kelsey revealed details of the funeral and said: “Thomas Anthony Parker. There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday 20th April.

“We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Wood from 10am.

“It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

“You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by Kelsey. As reported by The Sun a source revealed: “Kelsey has been overwhelmed by the love and support shown to her family.

“So this is the perfect way to honour Tom’s legacy.

“She wants the money to go towards caring for patients and giving them alternative and holistic therapies which are out of reach from the NHS and standard of care.

“As well as giving families support and anything they need as a loved one battles brain cancer.”

