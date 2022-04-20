WATCH: Top Gear’s Paddy McGuinness shares ‘inspirational’ gratitude filled story with his fans.

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 April 2022 • 13:55

The TV presenter shared an uplifting video with his 2 million Instagram followers.

TOP Gear’s Paddy McGuinness shared an ‘inspirational’ story with his fans on Wednesday, April 20 and expressed his ‘gratitude’ for a brief interaction while out exercising. The 48-year-old shared the uplifting video with his 2 million Instagram followers.

The ‘Phoenix Nights’ actor said: “I follow some inspirational folk on the Gram. I like people who set good examples and give me a lift whenever I can’t be arsed training.

“Today good fortune brought me into contact with this gentleman,” he said.

In the video, Mr McGuinness shared that since he had his ‘knee done’, he’s been getting back into his training, especially running.

He then introduced the source of his inspiration for his workout on April 20.

“This is Brian, he’s 82 and he puts the miles in every week,” he revealed in the caption attached to the video.

The former ‘Take Me Out’ host called Brian a legend in the video as he chatted to the man.

“What a guy, so glad I got the chance to speak with him. Really gave me a lift, if you know him please pass on my gratitude for our brief chat,” the Question of Sport host said.

Paddy’s followers reacted to the video by sharing their own gratitude.

“Not all heroes wear capes… some wear hoodies,” one person wrote.

Another person said: “Love people who can turn your day around – they’re such blessings at times.”

One person added: “Great paddy nice how you act so normal and you are a people’s person all the best.”

“What an amazing guy!! Thanks for sharing. Certainly given me the kick up the 🍑 to get moving,” another person wrote.

