By Guest Writer • 20 April 2022 • 14:38

King Felipe in Mallorca Credit: Cantabrian Sailing Federation

TRUE to tradition Queen Sofia returned to Mallorca for Easter and attended mass and the Maundy Thursday procession as has been her habit for many years.

Although she has been a visitor to the island over the last two years, when the pandemic allowed, she had not been able to attend the Holy Week celebrations which had to be seriously curtailed.

Residents and visitors to Palma also become used to seeing King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and the Princesses attend the Cathedral every Easter although their presence was missed in 2020 and 2021.

It seems however that this break has set a precedence as this year the family didn’t travel to Mallorca for the Easter Holidays but instead, they remained in Madrid for much of Holy Week, visiting the Ukrainian Refugee Assistance, Reception and Referral Centre located in Pozuelo de Alarcon on April 16.

Whilst welcoming Queen Sofia, accompanied as always by her sister Irene who travelled from Greece to keep her company, many were disappointed that the reigning monarch and his family didn’t make the journey as in the past they have always been very happy to chat with people and eat at local restaurants.

It turns out however that King Felipe did make a surprise trip to Mallorca and was spotted at the Club Nàutic in s’Arenal on April 12 and also found time to meet with his mother although this was a private journey and he did not accompany her to mass.

