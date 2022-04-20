By Laura Kemp • 20 April 2022 • 12:40

WATCH: Moment hero stray dog saves woman from violent mugger. Image - YouTube

WATCH the moving moment a stray dog saves a woman from being mugged on the street by ferociously chasing the theif away.

The amazing footage shows a mugger forcing an unsuspecting woman to the ground before the dog, who was watching the events unfold, runs to the woman’s rescue.

The mugger slowly walks closer to the woman, grabbing her from behind and then wrestling her to the ground in an attempt to mug her. What he didn’t see was the stray dog watching.

As soon as the mugger attacks the woman, the dog springs into action and runs frantically around the man, biting his heels.

pic.twitter.com/DYVYLIOGxM Random dog saves woman from attack.

gif via White_Resin — M LeMont (@MisterSalesman) April 17, 2022

The dog then chases the man, who runs away as the dog continues to warn him off by barking, even checking if the victim is ok.

It is not known where the footage was filmed, but shocked Facebook users praised the dog, with many calling on him to be adopted.

Mariela Caputi said: “This woman should’ve taken the dog home, if it weren’t for him she wouldn’t have any of her belongings – good job pup!”

West Mercia PC Dave Wise also shared the impressive footage, Tweeted: “Not all heroes wear capes, some have paws and sharp teeth. What a good doggo!”

One user said: “Yes, that dog knew.”

“That wonderful pup sensed this guy was bad news, before he made a move.”

Not all heros are human!!

