By Matthew Roscoe • 20 April 2022 • 16:37

“Anyone know who’s doing the weather on ITV tomorrow morning?” Piers Morgan quips ahead of return.

The TV presenter is returning to ITV for the first time since the ‘Markle Debacle’.

OUTSPOKEN TV presenter Piers Morgan took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 20 to ask: “Anyone know who’s doing the weather on ITV tomorrow morning?” ahead of his return to the channel for the first time since the ‘Markle Debacle‘.

The 57-year-old is referring to his now infamous run-in with GMB weatherman Alex Beresford, whose interaction with the journalist caused him to storm off the show.

Anyone know who’s doing the weather on ITV tomorrow morning? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 20, 2022

On March 9, 2021, Piers, who was upset that Beresford had called him out for his comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their interview with Oprah, sensationally STORMED OFF the set.

Giving his views on the Royals’ blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey, Good Morning Britain’s weatherman told Mr Morgan: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme.

“I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off… She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

“Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.

Interrupting Alex, Piers got up and walked off set, huffing: “I’m not having this”.

Return

Prior to his comment on Twitter, Piers revealed that he was returning to ITV on Thursday, April 21 to appear on the Lorraine Kelly Show.

“I’ll be returning to ITV tomorrow (April 21) for first time since the Markle Debacle… live & definitely uncensored on @lorraine with the fabulous @lorrainekellysmith – should be fun… (may even storm back onto @gmb while I wait, & get those ratings back up.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

