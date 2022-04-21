Access controls bring more protection for Benitachell’s Moraig beauty spot

By Linda Hall • 21 April 2022 • 13:24

BENITACHELL MEETING: Mayor explains Moraig cove protection measurs to Cumbre del Sol residents Photo credit: Benitachell town hall

BENITACHELL is taking steps to protect the Moraig cove and the Penya-segats cliffs, an officially-protected Site of Community Importance (LIC).

The increase in visitors has affected the cove and the town hall is introducing measures to control the overcrowding of recent years, Benitachell mayor Miguel Angel Garcia explained.

Work has now begun on a €651,206 project which Benitachell’s mayor Miguel Angel Garcia recently explained in detail to Cumbre del Sol residents. Parking spaces will be reserved for local residents who, on request, will be exempt from payment, he told them.

The system focuses on regulating vehicles as they enter the parking area above Moraig, as from here onwards visitors will only be able to reach the cove on foot.

An exception will be made for authorised emergency services vehicles and public transport, the mayor said.

Number-plate recognition sensors will identify all vehicles accessing the beach, after which they will be registered on the municipal management system. Users will also be able to download an app to book spaces and authorisations.

Six information panels installed at strategic points inside the town will give details of the number of spaces free or warn if the car park is full. In this case, beachgoers will be able to use free public transport provided by the town hall.