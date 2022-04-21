Almeria province registers six earthquakes in 24 hours

By Chris King • 21 April 2022 • 19:11

Map showing location of earthquakes in Almeria province. Image: IGN

Six earthquakes registered in the last 24 hours between the towns of Pulpi and Cuevas del Almanzora in Almeria province



According to data from the National Geographic Institute (IGN), there have been up to six earthquakes of different intensities registered in the province of Almeria in the last 24 hours. They reportedly occurred today, Thursday, April 21, specifically in the Levante Almeriense area between Cuevas del Almanzora and Pulpi.

The last of the quakes occurred at 12:27pm with a magnitude of 1.7 on the Richter scale. Its epicentre was located at a depth of 13km, in Cuevas del Almanzora, near Guazamara. At this depth and intensity, the tremor would not have been noticed by the general public.

Just one minute earlier, at 12.26pm, another more intense tremor of 2.5 magnitude had been recorded. This one, according to IGN, had an epicentre in Pulpi, at a depth of 3km.

At 12.19pm, the fourth quake of the day occurred, in the exact same location in the municipality of Pulpi. This time, it has a magnitude of 2.0, and at a depth of 4km, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

