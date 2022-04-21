Arsenal legend opens up about being inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 April 2022 • 10:06

Arsenal legend opens up about being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

This former England striker was among six inductees announced on Thursday, April 21.

ARSENAL legend Ian Wright was among six inductees announced for the Premier League Hall of Fame on Thursday, April 21, and he took to Twitter to open up about the honour.

‘Wrighty’ said on Twitter: “It’s a real privilege to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“You have to remember that for the majority of my football journey, I never thought I’d become a professional footballer.

“So to do that, enjoy the times I had with the fans and my teammates and now to receive this accolade, is a true honour. I feel really humbled and grateful,” he said after the news was announced.

The football pundit joined the Gunners from Crystal Palace in September 1991 for a then club-record £2.5 million.

He was the top scorer six seasons in a row for the London club and, on September 13, 1997, eclipsed Cliff Bastin as our all-time record scorer – a feat only bettered by Thierry Henry.

Wright needed two goals against Bolton Wanderers on the day to set a new mark of 179. He netted a low drive after 20 minutes and, carried away in the moment, ripped off his shirt to reveal a T-shirt sporting the message ‘179 – Just Done It!’.

In fact, he had only equalled Bastin’s mark of 178 but, in typical Wrighty fashion, only had to wait five minutes before giving the T-shirt a more appropriate airing. A two-yard tap-in in front of an empty net was all it took to break the record.

Wrighty ended his final season at the club by winning the Premier League title, before joining West Ham United for a season. He netted a total of 113 Premier League goals in 213 appearances for the two clubs (104 in 191 for the Gunners).

Continuing on Twitter, the 58-year-old wrote: “Growing up in South London, football was my escape. We played for pure enjoyment & that’s something that never left me when I played.

“I always felt like I was running out of time & this is a nice moment to appreciate the journey, the hard work and getting over the doubts I had.”

Growing up in South London, football was my escape. We played for pure enjoyment & that's something that never left me when I played. I always felt like I was running out of time & this is a nice moment to appreciate the journey, the hard work and getting over the doubts I had.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/U1ICsecYfG — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 21, 2022

The Gunners legend joins Sergio Aguero, Paul Scholes, Vincent Kompany, Didier Drogba and Peter Schmeichel into the Premier League Hall of Fame during this latest round of announcements.

They all join Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira as the latest players to become part of the Premier League‘s Hall of Fame, taking the total up to 16.

