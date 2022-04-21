By Alex Glenn • 21 April 2022 • 8:49

BREAKING NEWS: Huge cordon in Rochdale town centre after suspicious item found. An armed man has also attacked police officers according to reports.

On Thursday, April 21, a huge cordon was put in place in Rochdale after a suspicious item was discovered on Dane Street shortly after 3am.

According to Transport for Greater Manchester, roads have been closed off in the area including Manchester Road, Dane Street, The Esplanade and St Mary’s Gate.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester police commented: “At around 3.10am on Thursday 21 April 2022, we received a report of a suspicious item on Dane Street, Rochdale.

“Officers attended and discovered a suspicious item. As a precaution, a cordon is in place and specialist officers are in attendance. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

“During the initial response, officers were confronted by a man with a weapon. A 17-year-old male was safely detained. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Taking to Twitter TfGM revealed: “Travelling in Rochdale Town Centre this morning? Road closures are in place due to a police-led incident. Manchester Road / Drake St. St. Mary’s Gate / College Road. The Esplanade / Manchester Road / Dane St. Closures likely for the next hour #TfGMTraffic.”

