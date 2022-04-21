British tourist arrested for beating up his 70-year-old father at a Mallorcan hotel

By Fergal MacErlean • 21 April 2022 • 10:30

Santa Ponça Credit: Dirk Vorderstraße, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

A British tourist has been arrested after brutally beating his 70-year-old father in Santa Ponça.

The 41-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning by the Local Police of Calvià, Ultima Hora reports on Thursday, April 21.

The septuagenarian suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalised, while the accused was transferred to the Guardia Civil, which has taken charge of the investigation.

According to local newspaper Ultima Hora, the incident occurred around three in the morning in a hotel located in Carrer Puig des Teix, when one of the customers had a sudden attack of rage and pounced on his father, who could not defend himself.

The son, who has mental health issues, may have consumed alcohol which is believed to have mixed with his medication an angry adverse reaction.

The victim was taken to hospital but was unable to give a statement due to the severity of his injuries which included bleeding from the ears.

It is not clear whether the son hit him with his fist or also used some blunt object against him, the newspaper reports.

The quick reaction of the hotel staff prevented the man from suffering more serious injuries, the newspaper report adds.

