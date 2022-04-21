Catherine Tyldesley gives birth to baby girl and shares first adorable pic

By Alex Glenn • 21 April 2022 • 15:26

Credit: Catherine Tyldesley Instagram

Catherine Tyldesley gives birth to a baby girl and shares her first adorable pic with fans.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on April 21, to share the news that her baby girl had been born. She shared an adorable black-and-white picture with her fans.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful daughter has arrived.

“We are grateful beyond words and feel overjoyed that our family is complete.”

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate Catherine.

Former Corrie co-star Katie McGlynn commented: “Congratulations to you & your beautiful family 😍 I can’t wait to meet her 😭❤️❤️❤️.”

Sarah Jayne Dunn said: “Congratulations guys 💗💗💗💗.”

Before the birth, Catherine had shared photos of the pregnancy with her fans. She amusingly wondered if her body thought she was an elephant.

Catherine posted: “Apparently an African bush elephant is pregnant for 22 months!

“I fear that my body may have me confused with an elephant!

“It feels like I’ve been pregnant since 1942… Cherishing pjs, a bump and copious amounts of pineapple while I can!”

Catherine spoke to Hello! magazine and revealed details of when the family found out that she was expecting. Catherine commented: “We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears…

“Tom was in bits when we found out we are having a little girl. He has suddenly gone all mushy. I’m sure she will have him wrapped around her little finger.”

Catherine had previously suffered from hormonal issues. She commented: “I took so many tests as I was convinced I wasn’t actually pregnant, but in fact my body was just mimicking a pregnancy. So this time, even when my stomach was a bit swollen, I just thought: ‘Oh hormonal imbalances again.'”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.