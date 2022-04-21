Daughter tries to wake dad of five who died suddenly of heart attack on ferry

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 April 2022 • 11:34

Daughter tries to wake dad of five who died suddenly of a heart attack on a ferry.

The “fit and healthy” father was described as a “family man at heart.”

A YOUNG teenage daughter of a dad of five returned to find her father dead after dying suddenly of a heart attack on a ferry trip to Wales on April 8. A post-mortem found he had died as a result of a heart attack and heart failure.

The daughter was travelling with her dad, 53-year-old Jon Morley, to Liverpool when she left him so he could have a sleep.

Sadly, when she returned she was unable to wake him.

Jon, who had four sons and a daughter, was described as a “family man at heart.” His death was described by his family as “completely out of the blue” as he was seemingly “fit and healthy.”

He was travelling with two of his children from Liverpool on April 8 to visit friends in the city, however, he died in his sleep 20 minutes into the ferry crossing from Dublin to Holyhead, as reported by ITV.

Brother-in-law Dave Herron said: “He was living in Dublin after spending many years in Liverpool and he was bringing his two children to visit friends in Liverpool on the Stena Line, and he was feeling a bit tired so he sort of decided to have a sleep.”

He continued: “He was a good guy, family orientated. In his younger years, he was the life and soul of the party.

“He was one of those guys that if you needed a favour, if he could help you out, he would. He was a family man at heart.

“It came completely out of the blue. He seemed fit and healthy. [The family] are absolutely devastated. It absolutely came as a shock.

“We knew he was going to Liverpool for a couple of days with the kids to see friends but this is the last thing we would have expected,” he said.

The crowdfunding page has been set up to help the family cover the costs of Jon’s funeral, once he has been repatriated back to Ireland.

The page set up by Dave reads: “I am trying to raise €1500 to help the Morley Family repatriate and cremate their Brother who Died on the Stena line on 8/4/22 travelling to Liverpool with his children.”

